Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beer store toronto

The Beer Store reveals it's losing tons of money after sales expanded to supermarkets

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The retail market opening up is being blamed for a "cash flow shortfall" of over $13 million for The Beer Store, according to a letter sent to The Beer Store owners by president Ted Moroz.

In addition to beer sales opening in 450 grocery stores in Ontario, a 10-year agreement between the Province and The Beer Store was also put in jeopardy last year. The Province even created a website with the sole purpose of promoting beer sales in corner stores.

It's been reported that the percentage of beer sold in Ontario at The Beer Store dropped from 90 per cent to 63 per cent in 2019, with beer drinkers now able to pick up their favourite suds at grocery stores as well as the LCBO.

The LCBO is also the sole supplier of beer to grocery stores in Toronto.

In order to make up for the shortfall, apparently The Beer Store may be pulling out of the retail market, and plans to close 10 stores including five in Toronto.

While some call both the LCBO and The Beer Store "sacred cows limping to slaughter," others say that the LCBO and local microbreweries have all they need even without beer being sold in supermarkets.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Von Bugle

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The Beer Store reveals it's losing tons of money after sales expanded to supermarkets

Toronto Restaurant Openings: House of Indian Roti, Enkang Dumpling, Bar Superfresh

40 essential breweries in Toronto

Shocking video shows Toronto pizza maker denying service to gay customer

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

10 special occasion restaurants to take your parents in Toronto

You can soon drink cocktails made with cannabis in Toronto

21 restaurants for Family Day brunch in Toronto