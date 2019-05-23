Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
beer corner stores ontario

Ontario government and The Beer Store are fighting over beer in corner stores

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A stark new website partially produced by the Ontario government along with the Ontario Convenience Store Association aims to convince Torontonians that beer being sold in convenience stores is a good thing. 

Sternly called choiceandfairness.ca, the website's main component is a list of "fiction" and "facts" aimed at demonopolizing Ontario's retail booze sales and allowing beer to be sold at corner stores. 

The list of "facts" includes points like such changes being good for small producers, that Ontario is behind the times in terms of such practices, that Ontario drinkers have less choice than almost anywhere and that the changes wouldn't necessarily cost taxpayers anything.

However, it's been reported the changes could cost hundreds of millions up to even a billion dollars, which is striking in light of recent cuts to crucial resources.

Sites like Free My Booze are listed at the bottom of the site, where petitions can be signed in support of changing the liquor laws. 

As expected, The Beer Store isn't letting this change happen without a fight and have been putting out there own materials advocating against the shift to retail beer sales.

As consumers we're caught in the middle. Most of us would likely appreciate the convenience of wider beer distribution but we're not thrilled at the heavy fees required to make this happen nor the likelihood of beer prices going up.

Lead photo by

Baralous

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ontario government and The Beer Store are fighting over beer in corner stores

You can soon eat Filipino kamayan feasts under a Toronto highway

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Pimentas, Woodfire Sandwich Cone, Coffee Kween, Clay

The top 10 restaurants on Toronto's waterfront

Famous Taiwanese dessert chain BlackBall opening first Toronto location

Toronto McDonald's installs blue lights in bathroom to deter drug use

Toronto's most outrageous cookie store is closing

A car just slammed into one of Toronto's favourite restaurants