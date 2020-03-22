City
Ontario announces 47 new coronavirus cases making for 424 total

Another 47 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the province of Ontario in the last day, bringing the provincial total to 424.

This number includes eight recoveries — up two from Saturday — and three fatalities. An additional 8361 people are under investigation for potential COVID-19 infection.

Details about the majority of the latest cases are still pending, but it has been confirmed that patients include both men and women ranging from their 20s to their 70s in at least the regions of Toronto, Peel, Hamilton, Waterloo, Windsor Essex, Eastern Ontario and Ottawa so far.

Two of the cases are known to have been contracted during recent travel to the Caribbean, and one from close contact with an existing patient. Five of the newly diagnosed are currently self-isolating, and data for the remaining individuals will be released as it becomes available.

Though 47 new cases is certainly a lot, it is slightly down from the 58 new cases in the province announced Saturday and the 50 on Friday.

To date, there have been 1,323 positive cases of the communicable disease in Canada, and 19 deaths.

Hopefully the public's continued efforts to socially distance and just stay home (unless it's to line up to buy Animal Crossing, apparently) amid this state of emergency will prove effective in the next few weeks so that we can go back to normal life sometime in the foreseeable future.

