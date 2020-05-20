These are the rules for social distancing in Toronto right now

Memo to everyone in Toronto: Social distancing rules are still very much in effect across the city right now as public health officials continue to fight the global pandemic that's kept us all apart for nearly two-and-a-half months.

Sure, it may look like life is returning to normal (or something like it) as Ontario moves forward with Stage 1 of its economic reopening plan, but we're nowhere near out of the woods when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

You'd be forgiven, however, for being confused about what is and isn't allowed right now. Customers are once again shopping inside retail stores, restrictions on recreational amenities have been lifted and nice weather is bringing more and more people out of their quarantine caves.

This doesn't mean we're allowed to hang out with our friends like we did before the pandemic hit, unfortunately — not even while wearing face masks.

With Phase 1 of Ontario's re-opening beginning tomorrow, please remember to continue #PhysicalDistancing and wear a mask! We all have a responsibility to protect each other from this virus.



As of Wednesday, May 20, these are the social distancing rules all people in Toronto need to follow under threat of steep fines and potentially even jail time:

Toronto Police and bylaw enforcement officers continue to respond to complaints and are proactively patrolling public spaces in an effort to ensure compliance with these and all other COVID-19 specific government orders.

Those who violate municipal emergency orders, such as those mandating the practice of physical distancing, can receive tickets from city bylaw enforcement officers that carry fines of up to $5,000 upon conviction.

Anyone caught violating provincial orders, such as those prohibiting groups of more than five from congregating, are liable to be fined up anywhere from $750 to $100,000 and jailed for one year under Ontario's Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

As of May 20, more than 9,129 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Toronto with 713 deaths and 6,735 recoveries logged.