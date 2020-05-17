City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
face masks toronto

Toronto surprised and concerned so many people not wearing face masks in public

Face masks are officially recommended by public health officials at this time, but it appears some are taking the loosening of restrictions in Ontario as a cue to ditch them.

Reports on social media are mixed as to how many people appear to be wearing masks, but there are definitely lots of complaints that not enough people are doing it.

Parts of Lake Shore Boulevard and other streets were recently opened up to pedestrians and cyclists and blocked off to cars, and it appeared to some people strolling around the area that many were not wearing masks.

The recent beautiful weather in Toronto certainly hasn't been helping motivate people to social distance, but some people say the least people can do who are enjoying the weather in crowded areas is to wear a mask.

Downtown areas appear to be the worst offenders.

For example, you might want to avoid Queen and King Streets if having to navigate fellow pedestrians not wearing masks and making no attempt to social distance as they pass you on the sidewalk freaks you out.

Someone in Toronto actually did an informal survey on Saturday and counted only 22 out of 372 people wearing masks.

Some people are also noting that whereas they saw almost everyone in Toronto wearing masks in days previous, it seems like they're being used less widely now.

Some are concerned with the lack of masks they're seeing on public transit, although the TTC notes that Toronto Public Health has not deemed masks mandatory for travelling on transit.

Of course, you'll see lots of people not wearing face masks if you swing by one of the now-regular Saturday protests of the lockdown at Queen's Park...but that's a whole other story.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

