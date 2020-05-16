City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
queens park protest

Anti-lockdown protest returns to Queen's Park in Toronto and it was the largest turnout yet

Saturday afternoon saw the biggest crowd of anti-lockdown protestors in Toronto yet. 

Kicking off the long weekend with signs and megaphones, several hundred protestors hit the lawn of Queen's Park for the fourth weekend in a row to rally against the Ontario government for a variety of reasons. 

Today marked the largest number of attendees with young children in tow, and fewer people wearing protective face coverings, as recommended by health officials in an effort to curb community spread. 
queens park protestThe usual signs like "Live Free Or Die" were present, as well as the "Come And Take It" signs from people protesting anti-gun laws, and the upside-down Canadian flag. 

queens park protestAnti-vaccine protestors were also out with signs damning the World Health Organization (the United Nation's global health agency). 

queens park protestOne person's sign, which said,"I have an immune system", was circulated on social media and has sparked criticism from those with auto-immune disorders and members of the healthcare system.

Toronto Police, who have been given formal notice of the protests, watched from the guidelines as the mass of people gathered.

queens park protestDespite the disregard for physical distancing bylaws, which require a minimum of two-metre distances, or the Province's social gathering bylaw that states a maximum of 5 people, it appears the right to protest trumps Canada's Quarantine Act: no fines were handed out. 

