City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
activeto

Toronto streets have started to close for pedestrians only and here's what they look like

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is rolling out its new quiet streets initiative, and cyclists, runners, and rollerbladers alike were out in full force today to take advantage of the car-less streets. 

Since first launching the ActiveTO program earlier this week, Toronto has also closed off several more major roads just for the long weekend. 

Today marked the first day that several eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West were closed strictly for pedestrians to enjoy. 

Tons of walkers and humans on wheels were spotted outside enjoying the fantastic weather today while taking in the scenery, with Lake Ontario to the south and a couple of car lanes to the north. 

It was good news for regular Waterfront Trail and Martin Goodman Trail users, which are dangerously crowded on weekends.

According to the city, we have until this Monday at 11 p.m. to enjoy the Lake Shore as is before it opens back up for cars.

Same for Bayview Avenue, which was fully closed off from Mill Street down to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street north of Gerrard East to Bayview. 

Although these temporary major street closures are just trial-runs, many are lauding the initiative, not only as a way to enforce physical distancing but also to improve cyclist safety, given Toronto's bad track record for installing bike lanes.

But drivers who had planned on using Lake Shore this weekend weren't happy with the street's closure, which some are blaming for Saturday's traffic jam. 

Lead photo by

Gary Cross

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto streets have started to close for pedestrians only and here's what they look like

Anti-lockdown protest returns to Queen's Park in Toronto and it was the largest turnout yet

Ontario reports another increase in COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths

It's not mandatory to wear a face mask in Ontario but here are the guidelines

Doug Ford says reopening status of Toronto schools to be announced after long weekend

Activists in Toronto unite to stop clearing of homeless encampments under Gardiner

Ontario says gathering restrictions could soon change with limit increase to 10 people

Ryerson is first university in Toronto to confirm most classes will be online next semester