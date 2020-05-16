Toronto streets have started to close for pedestrians only and here's what they look like

Toronto is rolling out its new quiet streets initiative, and cyclists, runners, and rollerbladers alike were out in full force today to take advantage of the car-less streets.

Since first launching the ActiveTO program earlier this week, Toronto has also closed off several more major roads just for the long weekend.

I bet there were hundreds of people biking down Lakeshore today! Goes to show how much Torontonians appreciate more space. #ActiveTO pic.twitter.com/3jEyBjIoGm — Hannah Matthews (@hannahelisema) May 17, 2020

Today marked the first day that several eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West were closed strictly for pedestrians to enjoy.

On my daily 6km run & was pleasantly surprised to see they closed off parts of Lakeshore Blvd W for cyclists 🚴🏿‍♂️, runners 🏃🏿‍♂️, & pedestrians 🚶🏿‍♀️! 👏🏾👏🏾 @cityoftoronto, good move! #Toronto #topoli #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/GfesvO3fqJ — Arthur Kong (@artykong) May 16, 2020

Tons of walkers and humans on wheels were spotted outside enjoying the fantastic weather today while taking in the scenery, with Lake Ontario to the south and a couple of car lanes to the north.

Kind of quiet this morning on Lake Shore boulevard 🚴🏼‍♂️🕊️ #ActiveTO #Toronto pic.twitter.com/XzwswuvKmv — Robin Pueyo (@robinpueyo) May 16, 2020

It was good news for regular Waterfront Trail and Martin Goodman Trail users, which are dangerously crowded on weekends.

According to the city, we have until this Monday at 11 p.m. to enjoy the Lake Shore as is before it opens back up for cars.

Same for Bayview Avenue, which was fully closed off from Mill Street down to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street north of Gerrard East to Bayview.

Although these temporary major street closures are just trial-runs, many are lauding the initiative, not only as a way to enforce physical distancing but also to improve cyclist safety, given Toronto's bad track record for installing bike lanes.

Only in #Toronto do we shut down main artery roads causing mass confusion and traffic just so pedestrians & cyclists can social distance. There is a wide enough bike path along lakeshore. Dumb decisions far outweigh the smart ones in this city. @JohnTory 🙄 #waragainstcars #yyz https://t.co/pgDiHTAN3U — Rita (@ritasummerstar) May 16, 2020

But drivers who had planned on using Lake Shore this weekend weren't happy with the street's closure, which some are blaming for Saturday's traffic jam.