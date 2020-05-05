Snow flurries are now forecast for this weekend in Toronto

If you were one of the many Torontonians who flocked outdoors to enjoy Sunday's beautifully warm temps, be happy that you did, because snow is on its way once more.

This weekend's weather will be nothing like the last, with potential flurries forecasted to hit the city on Saturday thanks to an ongoing polar vortex.

According to Environment Canada, there's a 40 per cent chance that we'll get flurries the day before Mothers' Day, wavering between sun and clouds all day.

Tyler Hamilton of the Weather Network says that this year's snowfall will "ramp up" by Friday for Southern Ontario, with potential for "significant snow".

Winds are expected to hit about 34 km/hour, which isn't as gusty as previous days, but likely to make this Saturday's 5 C feel colder than that.

There's no snow predicted for Sunday, which will be slightly warmer during the day at 9 C, though there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Next week is expected to see record-breaking low temperatures and snowfall in Ontario, a trend that was previously more commonly seen in the 1960s and 1970s.

Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham says the "cold period," which is settling from the eastern Prairie provinces all the way to Atlantic Canada, is expected to last until the middle of May.

There's good news, though: the rest of May might see warmer patterns heading into June.