what is open in toronto

This is what's still open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now is changing by the day as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19 and continue to practice social distancing. Recently the list of essential businesses was shortened resulting in the closure of some additional businesses and services. 

Currently, the following businesses, facilities, and services are still open during this time often with reduced hours.

  • Grocery stores
  • Convenience stores
  • Restaurants offering takeout or delivery
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Pharmacies
  • TTC
  • GO Train and UP Express
  • Gas stations
  • Mail services
  • Veterinary services
  • Walmart
  • Dollarama
  • Toronto Pearson International Airport

Some hotels, bank branches, office buildings, car dealerships, manufacturing plants, factories and funeral parlours remain open.

In regards to closures, the following businesses, facilities, and services all have been shutdown.

While we don't know exactly how long the closures will last we can assume it will be some time before life gets back to normal.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

