This is what's still open in Toronto right now
What is open in Toronto right now is changing by the day as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19 and continue to practice social distancing. Recently the list of essential businesses was shortened resulting in the closure of some additional businesses and services.
Currently, the following businesses, facilities, and services are still open during this time often with reduced hours.
Some hotels, bank branches, office buildings, car dealerships, manufacturing plants, factories and funeral parlours remain open.
In regards to closures, the following businesses, facilities, and services all have been shutdown.
While we don't know exactly how long the closures will last we can assume it will be some time before life gets back to normal.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments