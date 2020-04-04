All cannabis stores are closing in Ontario after being removed from essential businesses list

City
Menna Shawky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ontario’s cannabis stores will be closing  today after Premier Doug Ford revised the list of essential businesses.

When Ontario first ordered to close non-essential businesses on March 24th, cannabis stores were considered essential and were open.

However, the government announced new closures on Friday in attempt to flatten the curve.

A spokesperson for Bonnefire says it's going to hurt. Bonnefire just opened their first Toronto cannabis store last week.

“The order of closures threw us a wrench in our plan to provide a new type of experience for people interested in cannabis… we want to elevate the cannabis experience and part of that comes from actually being in a store and being able to experience the product in a way that we intended it to be experienced," says the spokesperson.

"To have the cannabis sector deemed to be non-essential is very difficult, as a new business," the Bonnefire spokesperson admits.

For cannabis buyers looking to purchase their supply legally they're now need to resort to OCS, the website belonging to the government operated Ontario Cannabis Store.

LCBO and Beer Store locations remain open although on reduced hours and are still considered essential businesses.

Hector Vasquez

