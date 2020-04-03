Ontario government to finally shut down parts of the construction industry

City
Lisa Power
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
The Ontario government is getting ready to shut down parts of the industry to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Globe and Mail reports that the provincial government plans to halt all private sector industrial, commercial and institutional sector construction work while public-sector infrastructure projects and some residential construction will be allowed to continue.

The announcement expected this afternoon is in regards to Premier Doug Ford's mention earlier this week that the list of essential businesses allowed to operate during this time was about to get much shorter.

Last week, three workers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at Toronto construction sites.

Many had been wondering why, given that there's a pandemic going on, construction was allowed to continue across Ontario.

Construction workers have spoken out about their health being put at risk with work that does not enable them to practice social distancing or wash their hands frequently. Instead, it requires them to work closely in teams in places that often lack access to running water.

According to the report, construction unions had been urging the government to suspend activity and criticized it for giving contradictory messages about the size of gatherings while allowing construction to continue.

At present, there are over 2,000 construction sites in the province, including over 300 office and residential properties being developed in the Toronto area alone.

