Coronavirus tally rising rapidly in Ontario with 401 new cases confirmed overnight

The 2019 novel coronavirus continues to plague Ontario this week amid a global pandemic outbreak that has so far infected at least 2,793 people locally — 53 of them now dead.

Public Health Ontario updated its case tally at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning to reflect that 401 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since the day previous.

This marks a 16.8 per cent increase in the number of patients overnight, though it's important to note that the government is still working through a backlog of tests. New positive results don't necessarily mean new cases — only new results of people who could have been tested days or even weeks ago.

Some 2,052 people remain "under investigation" which suggests case totals could still rise rapidly for a while, but the number of people recovering from COVID-19 is also rising fast.

As of Wednesday morning, the province is reporting 831 "resolved" cases of the deadly disease — a jump of nearly 30 per cent over yesterday's total of 689.

Detailed summaries of each individual patient are no longer provided with daily updates, though that information is available via the provincial government's own data catalogue.

Ontario's dedicated COVID-19 web page does break down the cases by age group and gender, however. As of April 2, slightly more female patients (50.9 per cent) have been reported than male (48.5 per cent.)

Age demographics show that people between the ages of 40 and 59 have been infected most by the virus, making up 35.6 per cent of all cases.

People in their 20s and 30s make up the second-highest age group at 29.6 percent, followed by patients in their 60s and 70s (25.9 per cent), patients over 80 (6.7 per cent) and patients under 19 (2.4 per cent.)

Canada-wide, 9,595 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded with 109 deaths. The World Health Organization is currently reporting 823,626 confirmed cases and 40,598 deaths globally.