Ontario now has more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 with 426 new infections confirmed in one day

The 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in Ontario is continuing to swell, with 426 new cases and four more deaths announced in the province since Tuesday — a 21.7 per cent increase in one day.

This marks the largest one-day jump in positive diagnoses so far.

Our count now stands at 2,392, including 37 fatalities and 689 full recoveries. A total of 628 of these cases are in Toronto specifically.

Some residents and news outlets have noted that figures from respective public health units add up to a higher number than this official provincial tally.

Ontario's 34 public health units are cumulatively reporting 2555 cases (163 more than provincial data). — Lauren Stone (@COVID19_Ontario) April 1, 2020

The province has recently started to release information about patient demographics, revealing that 35.5 per cent of those confirmed positive so far fall into the age range of 40-59, while 30.3 per cent are between 20 and 39, and 25.4 per cent are 60-79. Less than 7 per cent have been 80 or older, and less than 3 per cent have been 19 and younger.

A total of 270 of Ontario's patients have been hospitalized, and 91 are in intensive care units.

There are 3,135 people still being investigated for potential infection out of nearly 60,000 people tested for the communicable disease in the province so far.

Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa called Toronto's numbers in particular "deeply concerning" this morning and announced additional social distancing recommendations for the public — such as grocery shopping only once per week — to help fight COVID-19's spread.