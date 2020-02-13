Toronto was just an answer on Jeopardy and people think it's kind of cool

Several major events have put Toronto on the map in the past few years, but nothing makes Americans think of this city quite like the Rob Ford scandal of 2013.

The event is so synonymous with Toronto, in fact, that it was the premise of a question on Jeopardy last night — the popular U.S. game show featuring beloved host Alex Trebek.

"'Crazy Town: The Rob Ford Story' looks at the headline-making antics of the ex-mayor of this Canadian city," the Jeopardy clue read.

The correct response, of course, is Toronto.

Crazy Town: The Rob Ford Story is a book written by Toronto journalist Robyn Doolittle, who was responsible for breaking the news of Ford's drug use nearly seven years ago.

She wrote the book in 2014, though she likely never thought it would eventually be a clue on everyone's favourite game show.

"You're a #Jeopardy clue,@robyndoolittle!" one Twitter user wrote alongside a picture of their television screen last night.

And Doolittle was understandly excited.

Many fellow Canadians proceeded to congratulate her on achieving Jeopardy-level fame, adding that being featured on the show is when you really know you've made it.

"Well - I guess you've peaked now," one Twitter user joked. "Time to call it a career."

"You're extra Jeopardy-famous, because contestants almost always get the deer-in-the-headlines look when they ask a question about Canada," said another. "Guy didn't even hesitate to answer"

And some even think this calls for a second book about Rob Ford's brother.

"You should work on Crazy Province:," one Twitter user wrote, "how Rob Ford's brother constantly feels he has to one up his brothers destruction by bulldozing public education in Ontario."