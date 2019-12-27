What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2020

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2020 is vital information to find your way around the city on a day where seemingly everything is shut down. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government office
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.
Popbox MicroMrkt will remain open for all your shopping needs on January 1. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
The Eaton Centre will open their doors at noon. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Explore the wonders of the sea on January 1 at Ripley's. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
- Canada's Wonderland
- Gardiner Museum
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- Museum of Illusions
- Stackt
Open