City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 13 hours ago
New Years Day Toronto 2020

What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2020

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 13 hours ago
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2020 is vital information to find your way around the city on a day where seemingly everything is shut down. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government office
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

New Years Day Toronto

Popbox MicroMrkt will remain open for all your shopping needs on January 1. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

New Years Day Toronto

The Eaton Centre will open their doors at noon. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

New Years Day Toronto

Explore the wonders of the sea on January 1 at Ripley's. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • Gardiner Museum
  • Hockey Hall of Fame
  • Museum of Illusions
  • Stackt
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

