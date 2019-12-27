What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2020

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2020 is vital information to find your way around the city on a day where seemingly everything is shut down. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government office

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Gardiner Museum

Hockey Hall of Fame

Museum of Illusions

Stackt

Open