Santa Claus Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2019

The Santa Claus Parade is coming to Toronto, and Kris Kringle needs you to get your car off the streets and out of the way. That's right, the annual Santa Claus Parade is happening November 17 and it's bringing some road closures with it.

The parade is sporting a new route for 2019 and starts at Parliament and Bloor at 12:30 p.m. It then makes its way over to the St. Lawrence Market through Bloor, University and Wellington streets.

Various streets will be closing at different times to accommodate setup, take-down, the parade, and the Holly Jolly Fun Run. Here is a complete list of those closures happening on Sunday.

With all of these closures in place, it's best to ditch the car and get in on the festive action. Be sure to arrive early if you want to snag a great spectator spot along the new route.