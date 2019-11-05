City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Santa Claus Parade Toronto

Santa Claus Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2019

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Santa Claus Parade is coming to Toronto, and Kris Kringle needs you to get your car off the streets and out of the way. That's right, the annual Santa Claus Parade is happening November 17 and it's bringing some road closures with it.

The parade is sporting a new route for 2019 and starts at Parliament and Bloor at 12:30 p.m. It then makes its way over to the St. Lawrence Market through Bloor, University and Wellington streets.

Santa Claus Parade Toronto

The new route map for the 2019 Santa Claus Parade.

Various streets will be closing at different times to accommodate setup, take-down, the parade, and the Holly Jolly Fun Run. Here is a complete list of those closures happening on Sunday.

Road Closures Santa

Road closures for the 2019 Santa Claus Parade.

With all of these closures in place, it's best to ditch the car and get in on the festive action. Be sure to arrive early if you want to snag a great spectator spot along the new route.

Lead photo by

Santa Claus Parade

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Santa Claus Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2019

A U of T grad lost her university degree on the GO Train but there's a happy ending

Police are looking for two guys who stole a golf cart in downtown Toronto

Toronto could get up to 3 cm of snow this week

Presto users will soon be able to pay for the bus by tapping their phones

The Toronto Christmas Market opens for the holidays next week

Toronto finally gets a bike lane that’s been 40 years in the making

You can buy library books for just one dollar in Toronto this month