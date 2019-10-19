The Santa Claus Parade is coming back to Toronto for 2019, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The parade is going on its 115th year, but it doesn't appear to be losing any steam. In fact, last year's parade was the largest of its kind to date.

And who knows? Maybe this year will give 2018 a run for its money.

The Santa Claus Parade will make its way through Toronto on Sunday, November 17 starting at 12:30 p.m. and it'll take about two and a half hours for the whole parade to go by if you’re standing in one spot.

While the parade previously began its course at Christie Pits and travelled along Bloor, it has a new route this year.

Instead, it'll start at Parliament and Bloor before making its way over to the St. Lawrence Market through Bloor, University and Wellington streets.

Parking along the parade route is pretty much non-existent, so taking public transit is probably your best bet for a stress-free day.

There are numerous TTC stops along the parade route including Christie, Bathurst, Spadina St. George, Museum, Queen’s Park, St. Patrick, Osgoode, Queen, and King stations.

And if you'd rather watch the parade from the comfort of your living room, the whole thing will be broadcast at 4:30 p.m. on CTV.

But for those of you who love to be in the middle of the action (or whose kids do), don't forget to purchase one of Rudolph's red noses at Metrolinx stations around Toronto from November 13 to 17.

The Santa Claus Parade is a not-for-profit organization, and they rely solely on donations to keep this magical tradition alive.

So on November 17, don't forget to dress warm and head over to the beloved holiday event so you can party like it's 1905.