Notorious illegal weed dispensary erects giant logo in Toronto park

Abhorred by police, reviled by legal license holders and beloved among weed-smoking Torontonians, CAFE simply can't be stopped.

The notorious chain of illegal cannabis dispensaries appears to have installed a fall maze of sorts near its location at 15 Fort York, right in the heart of CityPlace.

"CAFE," it spells out in hay bales that, judging by photos posted to Reddit, were about knee-high to a human's eye as of Wednesday morning.

Another huge pile of bales nearby suggests that the outline will rise higher, however — maybe even high enough to be a proper "corn" maze?

Outdoor shop or just an Ad easily announced to tens of thousands of people living around Cityplace? — Dan Goulet 🏳️‍🌈🛢️🔴 (@DabGooLay) October 30, 2019

CAFE has yet to respond to a request for comment on the sign in Canoe Landing Park, but some CityPlace residents (CityPlatians?) speculate that it may have something to do with an upcoming Halloween crawl for kids.

A map of the October 31 event shows a "corn maze" sponsored by the CityPlace Residents' Association in the same area as the CAFE right now.

"Ohhh find the doobie in the haystack! My favourite game," joked one person in a CityPlace-specific Facebook group.

"They should have made it out of large concrete blocks," wrote another. "Pretty sure CAFE has access to a large supply of them."

True.