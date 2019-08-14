Toronto's most notorious illegal weed shop raided by police again

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cafe toronto raid

Toronto's most notorious illegal illegal weed shop raided by police again

Another day, another CAFE police raid in Toronto. 

That's right, CAFE's Fort York location is still up and running despite countless police raids. Or at least it was until today. 

In a video of the raid, police officers can be seen standing outside the illegal dispensary. 

Employees of the cannabis shop appear to be in handcuffs, while customers on the premises at the time were told to leave, according to a bystander. 

It's only been a hot minute since the last CAFE raid, but the chain of infamous dispensaries has made it very clear they have no intention of giving up

Many think the story is getting pretty old, and some residents feel there are more important things for police to focus on. 

Others are bringing up the recent increase in gun violence as a far more important issue. 

It seems police have tried every last measure to shut the locations down, including blocking store entrances with gigantic concrete blocks.

Still, CAFE persists. 

Someone even started a petition, which now has almost 4,000 signatures, to keep CAFE open. 

At this point, it's hard to tell who will give up first, but the saga will likely continue.

