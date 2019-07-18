Toronto Police just put cement blocks in front of another illegal cannabis store

Two more CAFE cannabis dispensaries had cement blocks at their entrances this morning, just a day after their Fort York shop was raided and a tenant was accidentally trapped inside.

The locations at St. Clair West and Bloor Street West were barricaded today. At the latter location, the blocks were actually installed behind the store gates between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. this morning.

A buddy woke me at 3am to tell me the city showed up and closed Bloor St till 6am to install the concrete blocks at CAFE BLOOR.

Guess we going back to 1985 tactics. #UsVsThem — Andrew Bardyn (@abardyn71) July 18, 2019

Out of the four CAFE shops in the city, three have been blocked off over the past two days. The Toronto police have been continuously attempting to shut down these stores.

Last week, the Harbord Street and Fort York locations were raided.