City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cafe toronto raid

Toronto Police just put cement blocks in front of another illegal cannabis store

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Two more CAFE cannabis dispensaries had cement blocks at their entrances this morning, just a day after their Fort York shop was raided and a tenant was accidentally trapped inside.

The locations at St. Clair West and Bloor Street West were barricaded today. At the latter location, the blocks were actually installed behind the store gates between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. this morning.

Out of the four CAFE shops in the city, three have been blocked off over the past two days. The Toronto police have been continuously attempting to shut down these stores.

Last week, the Harbord Street and Fort York locations were raided.

Lead photo by

Damian Butler

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Police just put cement blocks in front of another illegal cannabis store

Toronto just put a bunch of floating garbage cans in Lake Ontario

It's going to feel like 45 C in Toronto

Festivals to close down Toronto streets this weekend

25 essential hiking trails and parks in Toronto

Water in Lake Ontario now at dangerous levels in Toronto

Police just accidentally trapped a tenant behind cement blocks during a cannabis store raid

Toronto is getting new bikes lanes all over the city