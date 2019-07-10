Toronto Police just raided another illegal cannabis store

Toronto Police and City of Toronto bylaw officers are continuing to raid Toronto’s popular chain of illegal cannabis dispensaries. Out of four CAFE locations in Toronto, two have been busted this week.

Today, the police attempted to shut down the Fort York shop, and yesterday, they raided the Harbord Street location.

Notices of immediate closure were taped onto the front window of the Fort York storefront around 11:30 a.m. today.

The lawyer representing CAFE posted a video of the raiders filling up the trunk of a car with garbage bags of various cannabis products.

Day 2 of Toronto Police and City of Toronto raids on independent cannabis retailers. This time targeting 66 Fort York.

But, the store's door was not bolted shut. When CAFE was raided in April, a large metal door was installed at the front of the shop to keep the business closed.

Clearly, the door didn’t do the job.

CAFE uses a “legal loophole” in the Cannabis Control Act to re-open its stores after the police attempts to shut them down.

When the Fort York location was last raided, they had a bunk bed in the backroom to prove that someone was living there, and therefore, it was considered 'residential.'

It is likely this loophole will be used again.