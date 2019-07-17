Police just accidentally trapped a tenant behind cement blocks during a cannabis store raid

It happened again, folks. Early this morning, Toronto police raided CAFE 66, an illegal cannabis store located at 66 Fort York Blvd.

It's one of CAFE's four locations, which have been raided quite a few times recently.

Your dispensary gets cement blocks! & your dispensary gets cement blocks! EVERYBODY GETS CEMENT BLOCKS!

....But in all seriousness, the authorities could be using their time much more productively. Is this not a fire hazard? pic.twitter.com/hvxBeBMblJ — Sarah Colero (@Sarah_Colero) July 17, 2019

But this time, everything didn't go as planned.

There is a situation unfolding 66 Fort York at the CAFE Dispensary — Mr. Toronto Lawyer (@selwynpieters) July 17, 2019

When cement blocks were unloaded by crane directly in front of the store — a fairly new tactic to try and shut down illegal dispensaries once and for all — they didn't realize they were trapping an upstairs tenant.

So #Toronto Police today spent hours to put huge concrete blocks in front of marijuana dispensary CAFE in Fort York Today using a giant crane. Apparently the tenant upstairs woke up in a tomb and called 911. Now they probably have to remove the blocks again. Waste of taxpayer $ — Sir Paul "The Book Guy" Alves (@PaulTheBookGuy) July 17, 2019

Once the tenant woke up and realized they couldn't leave their home, they called the police.

And after everything, the blocks had to be removed all over again.

Why not come up with a plan that allows a well run shop to legalize? — zach allison (@zallison1987) July 17, 2019

Contrary to what police and the city might believe, these cement blocks might not be solving Toronto's illegal cannabis store problem they way they're intended to.