cafe 66

Police just accidentally trapped a tenant behind cement blocks during a cannabis store raid

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
It happened again, folks. Early this morning, Toronto police raided CAFE 66, an illegal cannabis store located at 66 Fort York Blvd.

It's one of CAFE's four locations, which have been raided quite a few times recently. 

But this time, everything didn't go as planned.

When cement blocks were unloaded by crane directly in front of the store — a fairly new tactic to try and shut down illegal dispensaries once and for all — they didn't realize they were trapping an upstairs tenant. 

Once the tenant woke up and realized they couldn't leave their home, they called the police. 

And after everything, the blocks had to be removed all over again. 

Contrary to what police and the city might believe, these cement blocks might not be solving Toronto's illegal cannabis store problem they way they're intended to. 

Lead photo by

@weedweek

