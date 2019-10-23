TTC ending sales of tickets and tokens at all subway stations

Toronto may have yet another reason to be annoyed with the inconvenience of its transit system.

Starting December 1, commuters will no longer be able to purchase TTC tickets, tokens or passes at any station in the city, ostensibly because the commission is trying to push for unanimous adoption of its new Presto system.

Why is the #TTC is still trying to force users onto a system that continually has problems since it launched, instead of leaving passengers with alternatives that work?

It's like they did a "Pros & Cons" list, and ignored the cons.https://t.co/pVlriyhV4b — Troy (@blackmantroy) October 23, 2019

Transit-goers will instead have to make a pit stop at outside retailers, like select convenience stores, grocery stores, and drug stores if not paying by exact cash or Presto. (Certain Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Metro locations are often the best bet.)

Exceptions will be made for group purchases by social service agencies and schools — that is, until the Presto program has a bulk sales option.

@TTChelps

Dear TTC

You need to stop trying to phase out toke s and passes until you've determined if presto is even worth trying to salvage.



If not, find a system that actually works and implement that.

At this point, presto is still broken.



Sincerely, a presto user since 2013 — B.Bravo (@steverific) October 23, 2019

Presto was the TTC's attempt to catch up with other cities, like Melbourne and soon New York City, that have successfully implemented similar contactless transit programs.

Unfortunately, the introduction hasn't gone as smoothly as planned.

No surprise here. Last time I contacted TTC re a Presto issue they explained there could be a system issue because the subway was underground. Didn't they know that when they implemented Presto? https://t.co/jR3yFi9A7Y — Anne Howatt (@rathrbinagarden) October 23, 2019

In announcing this news, the TTC urged customers to use up their tickets, tokens and passes "as soon as they can," though there is no set date for when the fare types will no longer be accepted.