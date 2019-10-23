City
Becky Robertson
TTC ending sales of tickets and tokens at all subway stations

Becky Robertson
Toronto may have yet another reason to be annoyed with the inconvenience of its transit system.

Starting December 1, commuters will no longer be able to purchase TTC tickets, tokens or passes at any station in the city, ostensibly because the commission is trying to push for unanimous adoption of its new Presto system.

Transit-goers will instead have to make a pit stop at outside retailers, like select convenience stores, grocery stores, and drug stores if not paying by exact cash or Presto. (Certain Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Metro locations are often the best bet.)

Exceptions will be made for group purchases by social service agencies and schools — that is, until the Presto program has a bulk sales option.

Presto was the TTC's attempt to catch up with other cities, like Melbourne and soon New York City, that have successfully implemented similar contactless transit programs.

Unfortunately, the introduction hasn't gone as smoothly as planned.

In announcing this news, the TTC urged customers to use up their tickets, tokens and passes "as soon as they can," though there is no set date for when the fare types will no longer be accepted.

