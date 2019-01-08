TTC removes fare collectors from subway stations

Yorkdale and Lawrence West stations have joined a growing list of subway stations in Toronto with no fare collectors.

The total list of unattended stations now comes to about 10, including Sheppard West, Wilson, and every station on the Line 1 extension.

Customers and travellers must now use Presto or other fare types, including exact change, as they will no longer be able to purchase anything from a human behind a window.

The move comes as a controversial one, adding to the growing frustration of commuters who cannot afford a Presto card, or who did not arrive with exact change.

Metrolinx and the TTC ensure that a single-fare Presto ticket is being tested, however, and that it should arrive soon.