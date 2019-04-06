The TTC is delaying its full transition to Presto again

Remember when the TTC said it would stop selling tickets and tokens?

It looks like that idea, along with plans to fully convert the TTC to the Presto system, is officially "on hold."

The TTC released a report to its board today about changes to its fare policies, including yet another delay to its costly transition to Presto card fare only.

Fares went up 10 cents today. Meanwhile I am at St Andrew station where 2/3 Presto machines are down and I have been waiting 10 min in line. — Dan Seljak-Byrne (@DanSeljB) April 1, 2019

While Metropasses have already been phased out, the TTC was supposed to stop selling tickets and tokens in August 2019, and no longer be accepting them by the end of this year.

But according to the report, "...those dates have now been put on hold to ensure the smoothest possible transition for our customers."

"No definitive decisions have been made on a new stop selling / stop accepting date at this time."

It's not the first time the full Presto rollout has been pushed back: the TTC was initially supposed to stop accepting Metropasses and tokens in 2017, but failed to do so because of faulty Presto software.

Is anyone going to talk about this deal with PRESTO card not going through even though you tapped? #toronto #ttc @TTChelps



You’re scamming the working class by fining them $200+ when YOUR machines and systems don’t work. — p ♡ m (@asparagu_s) April 6, 2019

The TTC is attributing the delay this time, however, to concerns from advocacy groups like Fair Fare Coalition and Toronto Drop-in Network, who have said that single-use fare like tokens and tickets are needed for low-income and marginalized customers.

In the meantime, the TTC is in the process of a "gradual rollout" of its single-use Presto Tickets, which will hopefully help to replace tokens in the future.

TTC riders will be able to buy one-ride ($3.25) or two-ride ($6.50) Presto Tickets, or a Day Pass Presto Ticket ($13), at fare vending machines, some Shoppers Drugs Marts, and at the TTC Customer Service at Davisville station.

The transit system says it's developing a new bulk sales program, which has previously allowed organizations to distribute tokens to the people they serve. Under the current system, Presto Tickets bought in bulk would expire after one year.

If you buy them individually, however, make sure to use them within three months: these things expire after 90 days, if you don't exchange them first.