The TTC is discontinuing the Metropass next month

Covet thy rainbow-coloured rows of plastic if you've still got some old Metropasses lying around.

Those tax-deductible transit cards we've all come to know and love and hate to lose (and organize in albums like Pokémon cards) are soon to be extinct.

Metropasses, as the TTC is reminding us this week, will be discontinued at the end of 2018 in favour of Presto monthly passes.

"Tickets, tokens and TTC passes will be available for purchase and use throughout 2018," reads the transit commission's website.

"The last day for Metropass use will be December 31, 2018. We will stop selling tickets and tokens in the middle of 2019 and stop accepting them at the end of 2019."

It's a move we all knew was coming, what with the TTC's conversion to a fully cashless payment system well underway.

That doesn't make it any easier for hardcore Metropass collectors to hear, but look on the bright side, guys — less waste! And you can always jazz up your Presto card now that stickers for doing just that exist.

One Presto card with Snoop Dogg and Justin Trudeau smoking weed on it is worth at least 12 regular Metropasses, right?