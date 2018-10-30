Tech
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto card

Toronto startup lets you customize your PRESTO card

Tech
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've been getting around the TTC with a black PRESTO card, or worse, with one of those first generation green cards (so passé), it's time for an upgrade. 

A Toronto startup called CUCU is offering customizable stickers for PRESTO cards with designs that will definitely make paying for subway fare a little more enjoyable. 

Based out of Ryerson's DMZ, CUCU's Covers are manufactured in Toronto and can be stuck on to any card—PRESTO, credit, debit, whatever—without disrupting its function. 

Stickers stay put for as long as two years, and can be removed safely to swap out for other covers at any time. 

There's over 300 pre-made designs to choose, from plain colours, to avocado patterns, to Terry Crews' angry face from the show Everybody Hates Chris (to express your disdain for train delays). 

Stickers start at around $5 USD ($6.56 CAD). You can also make a full personalized design, from the cover size (half or full) to the colour, font, and picture. 

Now when you drop your donut-covered PRESTO card on the floor there's no second-guessing about whether it's actually yours. 

Lead photo by

CUCU Covers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto startup lets you customize your PRESTO card

Some people really don't like the Ontario Cannabis Store

Ontario Cannabis Store web site - OCS

Holographic smart glasses coming to Toronto

Pinterest is opening its first Canadian office in Toronto

MaRS Discovery District is opening a new location on Toronto's waterfront

New web site lets you rent out private pools in Toronto

See inside the offices of Toronto's hottest startups