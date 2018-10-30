Toronto startup lets you customize your PRESTO card

If you've been getting around the TTC with a black PRESTO card, or worse, with one of those first generation green cards (so passé), it's time for an upgrade.

A Toronto startup called CUCU is offering customizable stickers for PRESTO cards with designs that will definitely make paying for subway fare a little more enjoyable.

Based out of Ryerson's DMZ, CUCU's Covers are manufactured in Toronto and can be stuck on to any card—PRESTO, credit, debit, whatever—without disrupting its function.

Stickers stay put for as long as two years, and can be removed safely to swap out for other covers at any time.

There's over 300 pre-made designs to choose, from plain colours, to avocado patterns, to Terry Crews' angry face from the show Everybody Hates Chris (to express your disdain for train delays).

Stickers start at around $5 USD ($6.56 CAD). You can also make a full personalized design, from the cover size (half or full) to the colour, font, and picture.

Now when you drop your donut-covered PRESTO card on the floor there's no second-guessing about whether it's actually yours.