GO Transit says CUPE strike could cause major service disruptions on Monday

A CUPE strike will have major effects on public services if it goes ahead Monday.

The TDSB has already announced that Toronto schools will close in the event of a strike, as have both Peel and York public school boards.

And now, according to a tweet from Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, GO Transit service disruptions are possible as well.

In the event of a strike & school shutdown on Monday, @Metrolinx is planning ahead to ensure business as usual. However, there is always a potential for cancellations especially with @GOtransitBus so customers should check ahead for any service disruption @GOtransit @UPexpress — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) October 4, 2019

When asked why service would be disrupted, Aikins said if schools close it could prevent employees with children from showing up for work.

"We have thousands of staff many with young children so while we believe we have contingency plans in place to ensure we can continue service we felt it was important to warn our customers of any potential disruption," she tweeted.

The city of Toronto also released a list of services that will be affected should there be a strike, including city recreation programs, pool activities, After-school Recreation Care (ARC) and programs in elementary, middle and secondary schools.

Other GTA school boards including Durham District School Board, the Durham Catholic District School Board, and the Halton Catholic District School Board have also confirmed they'll close in the case of a strike.

And as of Friday afternoon, it appears the strike likely to go ahead.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the union representing Ontario's 55,000 custodians, early childhood educators, educational assistants and office staff, has yet to reach an agreement through negotiations with the province and the Council of Trustees Associations.

Negotiations resumed today and are expected to continue into the weekend.

Among the union's concerns are job security, cuts to student services, paid sick days for staff, low salaries and more.