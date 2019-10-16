City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
obama trudeau

Barack Obama just endorsed Justin Trudeau for Prime Minister

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Former U.S. president Barack Obama broke the Canadian internet this afternoon by tweeting his support for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Canada's upcoming federal election.

Obama praised Trudeau as a "hard-working, effective leader," who he was "proud to work with" during their overlapping tenures, and who shares his progressive views on things like climate change.

"I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term," his tweet continues.

The post garnered more than 80,000 likes and 13,000 retweets in just over an hour, and reactions are mixed.

Some Canadians are happily praising the news, agreeing that Trudeau represents much-needed progressive values (which current U.S. leadership is sorely lacking).

Others are wondering if elections north of the border are really much of the former president's business.

Some have also pointed out that Obama has yet to endorse a candidate in his own country's forthcoming election.

...while others are wondering if he's somehow forgotten Trudeau's blackface photos, which so recently shocked the nation.

Evidently, some bromances never die.

Lead photo by

Adam Scotti

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People are currently camping outside Doug Ford's office and refusing to leave

Barack Obama just endorsed Justin Trudeau for Prime Minister

It's going to feel as warm as 19 C in Toronto this weekend

Massive human trafficking bust takes down alleged pimp kingpin in Toronto

TTC subway stations are shutting down again in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is finally going to move forward with Eglinton East and Waterfront transit lines

Toronto Mayor John Tory throws his support behind Doug Ford's Ontario Line

Cringeworthy Toronto slang article attracts pointed criticism