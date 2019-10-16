Barack Obama just endorsed Justin Trudeau for Prime Minister

Former U.S. president Barack Obama broke the Canadian internet this afternoon by tweeting his support for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in Canada's upcoming federal election.

I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019

Obama praised Trudeau as a "hard-working, effective leader," who he was "proud to work with" during their overlapping tenures, and who shares his progressive views on things like climate change.

"I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term," his tweet continues.

"I appreciate the kind words and I am working hard to keep our progress going," Trudeau said in response to Barack Obama's endorsement. #elxn43 #cdnpoli



The post garnered more than 80,000 likes and 13,000 retweets in just over an hour, and reactions are mixed.

Obama endorsing #Trudeau over Jagmeet Singh is a classic Obama move. Extremely disappointing and neoliberal to the core — Marcus Ł (@marcus_daumer) October 16, 2019

Some Canadians are happily praising the news, agreeing that Trudeau represents much-needed progressive values (which current U.S. leadership is sorely lacking).

Others are wondering if elections north of the border are really much of the former president's business.

wrong for Obama to endorse Justin Trudeau cause they are friends. it is the Canadian people who decide — SherryHorne (@marrykitty) October 16, 2019

Some have also pointed out that Obama has yet to endorse a candidate in his own country's forthcoming election.

...while others are wondering if he's somehow forgotten Trudeau's blackface photos, which so recently shocked the nation.

Evidently, some bromances never die.