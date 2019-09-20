City
Mira Miller
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
trudeau blackface

No drop in support for Trudeau so far despite blackface photos

City
Mira Miller
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Recently-emerged photos and video of the Prime Minister in brownface and blackface have everybody in Canada ⁠— and beyond ⁠— talking. 

And though many Canadians are claiming to be outraged by the scandal, it seems it hasn't actually affected their support for Justin Trudeau at all. 

According the national ballot tracking numbers from Nanos Research, support for the Liberals has barely changed since the photos and video came to light.

“If you’re asking whether we’ve seen a drop in Liberal support, the response would be no,”said pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's the Trend Line podcast.

But Nanos also said one more night of polling is necessary to have a full idea of the impact of the scandal in the three-day rolling average.

The latest numbers — which are the three-day rolling average ending on the night of September 19 —  have the Conservatives ahead with 37 per cent ballot support, the Liberals at 34 per cent, the NDP at 13 and the Greens at nine per cent.

"Conservatives have a marginal advantage over Liberals while the NDP and Greens are more than 20 points behind the two front-runners," Nanos said in a report released today about the numbers

The polls are based on a national random telephone survey of 1,200 Canadians conducted by Nanos Research throughout the campaign over three-day periods.

To conduct the research, a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed each evening , and the daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of the total 1,200 interviews. 

Lead photo by

Justin Trudeau

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Donald Trump responds to the Justin Trudeau blackface scandal

No drop in support for Trudeau so far despite blackface photos

American talk show hosts are loving the Justin Trudeau blackface scandal

Toronto is planning to declare a climate emergency

Bullet holes found in Toronto Eaton Centre after shooting at Yonge and Dundas

TTC says they're sorry and will try to treat customers with dignity and respect

Toronto's most frightening haunted house is coming back to the city this fall

23 attractions in downtown Toronto that are a must visit