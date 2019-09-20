No drop in support for Trudeau so far despite blackface photos

Recently-emerged photos and video of the Prime Minister in brownface and blackface have everybody in Canada ⁠— and beyond ⁠— talking.

And though many Canadians are claiming to be outraged by the scandal, it seems it hasn't actually affected their support for Justin Trudeau at all.

According the national ballot tracking numbers from Nanos Research, support for the Liberals has barely changed since the photos and video came to light.

Check out the trend line. Still close but the Conservatives have numerically been ahead of the Liberals for a handful of days. Check out the trend line. @globeandmail @CTVNews @niknanos nightly tracking #elxn43 #cdnpoli > more data for subscribers at https://t.co/wMp9j9Rz7K pic.twitter.com/zlyqsLn2pR — NikNanos.DataHound.KeynoteSpeaker (@niknanos) September 20, 2019

“If you’re asking whether we’ve seen a drop in Liberal support, the response would be no,”said pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's the Trend Line podcast.

But Nanos also said one more night of polling is necessary to have a full idea of the impact of the scandal in the three-day rolling average.

The latest numbers — which are the three-day rolling average ending on the night of September 19 — have the Conservatives ahead with 37 per cent ballot support, the Liberals at 34 per cent, the NDP at 13 and the Greens at nine per cent.

"Conservatives have a marginal advantage over Liberals while the NDP and Greens are more than 20 points behind the two front-runners," Nanos said in a report released today about the numbers.

The polls are based on a national random telephone survey of 1,200 Canadians conducted by Nanos Research throughout the campaign over three-day periods.

To conduct the research, a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed each evening , and the daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of the total 1,200 interviews.