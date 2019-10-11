Early voting for the federal election in Canada is now open

Early voting for the 2019 Canadian federal election is officially open, and that means Canadians can get a head start on voting for their party of choice ahead of election day.

Early voting will remain open across Canada throughout Thanksgiving weekend, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on October 11 to 14.

Sometimes life gets busy. If you won’t be able to vote on October 21, check your voter information card for all the ways you can vote in advance: https://t.co/UZPYzJgEaV#ItsOurVote pic.twitter.com/5A2HfChYq7 — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) October 10, 2019

While the official Canadian election day is on October 21, Canadians who can't make it out to the polls on that day can (and should) still take advantage of their democratic right and vote in this (very important) election.

In order to participate in early voting, Canadians will need to show valid, acceptable ID or show up with someone who is assigned to the same polling station to vouch for them.

Polling stations are designated and noted on voter identification cards sent to Canadians by mail.

Voting is also open at any Elections Canada Office until October 15.

According to Elections Canada, the last federal election in 2015 had a voter turnout of 68.3 per cent, and 20.8 per cent of those votes were cast during advance voting.

Early voting has only been open for a couple hours, but Canadians are already getting out to vote and posting about the importance of it on social media.

✅ Voted!



Please, and to my Canadian friends & passers-by,

Just returned from voting at a nearby community centre which is hosting an early voting ballot thingy. Please, do vote. 🌻 pic.twitter.com/RxVvkkwi4V — demetrios babalis (@deeliciousplum) October 11, 2019

Many are emphasizing how quick the process is.

Did the thing. 9 minutes in and out with selfies (taken outside obv.)



Early voting happens all weekend y'all. Get in on it! pic.twitter.com/YpvF6FtXhg — Heather (@MissHC) October 11, 2019

And others are saying it feels good to get it out of the way.

Alright, guys, unfortunately voting early doesn't exempt you from all election related coverage, but at least you've voted and it's done and you don't have to worry about it? — Sara Kellar (@SaraKellar) October 11, 2019

Some are saying voting early is risky, as many things can change in the span of 10 days during election.

Voting in the early polls is a little scary because god knows what could happen in the next 10 days #elxn43 🧐 — Krista ✨ (@krisbiee18) October 11, 2019

But overall, many Canadians are saying whether you vote early or on October 21, the most important thing is that everyone exercises their democratic right and votes in this 2019 federal election.