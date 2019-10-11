City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Early voting for the federal election in Canada is now open

Early voting for the 2019 Canadian federal election is officially open, and that means Canadians can get a head start on voting for their party of choice ahead of election day. 

Early voting will remain open across Canada throughout Thanksgiving weekend, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on October 11 to 14. 

While the official Canadian election day is on October 21, Canadians who can't make it out to the polls on that day can (and should) still take advantage of their democratic right and vote in this (very important) election.

In order to participate in early voting, Canadians will need to show valid, acceptable ID or show up with someone who is assigned to the same polling station to vouch for them.

Polling stations are designated and noted on voter identification cards sent to Canadians by mail. 

Voting is also open at any Elections Canada Office until October 15. 

According to Elections Canada, the last federal election in 2015 had a voter turnout of 68.3 per cent, and 20.8 per cent of those votes were cast during advance voting.

Early voting has only been open for a couple hours, but Canadians are already getting out to vote and posting about the importance of it on social media. 

Many are emphasizing how quick the process is. 

And others are saying it feels good to get it out of the way. 

Some are saying voting early is risky, as many things can change in the span of 10 days during election.

But overall, many Canadians are saying whether you vote early or on October 21, the most important thing is that everyone exercises their democratic right and votes in this 2019 federal election.

