City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto road rage

Video shows heated altercation between cyclist and truck driver in Toronto

Another day, another issue on the busy roads of Toronto

Yesterday's altercation began when a truck and a cyclist were driving west on Queen St. West near University Ave. next to a streetcar, and the truck left little-to-no room for the biker. 

The cyclist, Andrew Williams, said he grew angry because of how close the truck came to him.

For reference, drivers are legally obligated to leave a metre of space between their vehicle and cyclists when passing them.

In this case, Williams alleges the truck failed to do so. 

Williams decided to get off his bike and confront the truck driver, and that's when it all went south. 

A video of the altercation shows Williams hitting and kicking the truck, and then the driver appears to throw an object at him. 

Williams seems to believe the driver attempted to stab him and begins yelling "Stab me again!" The object appears to actually be a pen. 

The incident caused traffic to quickly become backed up along Queen St. West, and special constables and police eventually arriving on the scene to deescalate the situation. 

The truck driver was taken into custody on site, but there's no word yet on whether anyone involved will press or face charges. 

This is far from the first time a cyclist and a driver have engaged in a road rage-related conflict in Toronto, and sadly it's unlikely to be the last. 

