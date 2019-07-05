Fight breaks out between driver and cyclist in middle of downtown Toronto street

Video footage is circulating this morning of a violent altercation between a motorist and someone believed to be a bike courier during rush hour on the streets of Toronto.

The clip, filmed Thursday afternoon at the corner of York Street and Bremner Boulevard, was uploaded to Reddit last night by the motorist in question with a plea for help.

"After this cyclist ran a red light and I honked at him. He kicked my car. I got out to confront him and hit he me with his bike lock," wrote Redditor Doublecheese76, who says the footage was provided to him by a bystander following the incident.

"The video starts from me turning my back to call for help when he attacked me from behind," the motorist continued. "Please call the police if you know who he is."

A dispute got ugly between a cyclist and a driver on the streets of #Toronto - 📹 u/Doublecheese76 https://t.co/6h9IDZxeFL pic.twitter.com/8aThTK7bbZ — blogTO (@blogTO) July 5, 2019

The clip provided doesn't show the alleged car kicking or bike lock bludgeoning, but the cyclist can be seen clearly grabbing a man by his shirt collar and slamming him to the ground before grabbing his bike and riding away.

Meanwhile, in true Toronto fashion, cars continue to try and move around the fight to go through the intersection.

"This video really has it all: Man in suit in the middle of a crosswalk, horse-collar takedown, skeezy-courier on a fixie salmoning up the road, uncomfortable looking girl in a Jays jersey," remarked one Redditor.

"Don't forget expensive car not using a turn signal, construction, and cars stuck in the intersection," wrote another.

Definitely 😂. I mean even the behaviour where they are kicking cars, they’re getting a little out of hand with an entitled attitude.



People definitely need to watch out for cyclists, but someone not seeing you isn’t an invitation to assault them. — Casey (@caseybannerman) July 5, 2019

The video's uploader simply wants to help police identify his alleged assailant — which shouldn't take long, based on what commenters are saying about the cyclist in question, not to mention the fact that hundreds of witnesses were present at the time of the attack.

"This courier seems like the one that delivers to my office [regularly]," wrote one. "I'm not sure if it's really him, but his outfit and looks confirms it. I don't know who he is, but maybe knowing that he delivers to my office could help?"

"It would be really appreciated if you would let the police know what service he works for. Or PM if you don't want to call them. Thanks so much," replied the motorist.

Anyone with information about the cyclist or the altercation is asked to call Toronto Police at 416-808-5204.