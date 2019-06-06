Wild road rage incident captured on camera in Toronto

Video footage is circulating today of a heated and lengthy altercation that appears to have stemmed from a simple fender bender at a Scarborough intersection.

The clip, posted publicly to Facebook on Tuesday by StenSon A Rul, starts with a woman walking up to the front of a car in live traffic at Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

"Where are you going? Where you gonna go?" she repeatedly asks the driver of a silver car. "You want me to slap you? You want me to slap you! Where you gonna go?"

The angry woman demands the driver's information and, when the driver refuses to give it to her, she becomes so irate that she opens the car door from the outside and tells the driver to get out.

The driver, a slightly older woman, eventually gets out of the car to participate in what devolves into a (pretty much one-sided) screaming match.

"Get out your information before I get it myself!" screams the younger woman multiple times before pushing the driver out of her way and crawling into the silver car.

Bystanders had started to gather by this point, as the video shows — some of them getting physically involved in the fight at points to prevent the younger woman from charging at the driver.

The scene plays out over a good six-and-a-half minutes on Facebook, though condensed versions of the video have been popping up elsewhere online.

In one video posted to Instagram, the younger woman can be seen and heard screaming "you stupid, dumb immigrants."

Needless to say, most people who've viewed the footage aren't impressed with the younger woman's behaviour.

