Yorkdale is the first mall in Canada to ban plastic straws

The war on straws (and against garbage island) continues this week with Yorkale Shopping Centre's announcement of an impending ban on at least one type of single-use plastic.

Like Starbucks, Ikea and the federal government, Yorkdale is eliminating plastic straws as part of ongoing waste reduction and environmental sustainability efforts.

The ban — a first for Canadian malls — will take effect this October and apply to all vendors, restaurants, and food or drink kiosks within the spacious shopping mall.

"Over the years, Yorkdale has launched a series of innovative environmental programs designed to benefit the community and model leadership in sustainability," reads a press release announcing the initiative.

"Shifting from single use plastic straws, that go straight into the garbage, to compostable straws is just another way the centre is honouring its commitment to helping the environment."

In that vein, Yorkdale is now using reusable glasses, dinnerware and cutlery in its dining area, reducing some 65 per cent of food packaging waste.

You go, Yorkdale.