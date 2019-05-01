Ikea is eliminating single-use plastic from its Toronto stores

Another day, another step toward a more environmentally-conscious city.

Joining the likes of Starbucks, The Sweet Potato, and almost 100 bars city-wide, Ikea will now be doing its part to reduce the amount of plastic its stores are using.

The furniture retailer announced in a press release Wednesday morning that it has eliminated single-use straws from both its restaurants and product line.

The company says it made the move as part of a long-term environmental plan, which also includes eliminating waste from the production of its products, making all packaging out of recycled materials, and achieving zero-emissions on its delivery service.

The single-use plastic straws in Ikea restaurants will be replaced with paper straws, which are more environmentally-friendly.