Canada to ban single use plastics such as straws by 2021

Plastic bags, cutlery, and straws in Canada will soon be no more.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning that the government will soon be banning the use of single-use plastics—maybe as early as 2021.

Canadians are tired of seeing our beaches, parks, streets, and shorelines littered with plastic waste. Learn more about the action we’re taking to ban harmful single-use plastics: https://t.co/GZBt0K10Nt #BeatPlasticPollution pic.twitter.com/eZ0yT8ckY5 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 10, 2019

The Federal government has yet to release a full list of products which will fall under the ban, but Trudeau said they 'll be following the lead of the European Union, which voted to ban single-use plastics by 2021 early last year.

That means our list will likely include throwaway items like plastic forks, knives, spoons, and chopsticks, cotton bud sticks, balloon sticks, straws, coffee stirrers, and polystyrene cups.

And of course, containers, including the ones made from black plastic.

The Province of Ontario had already announced it was looking into different methods of waste diversion, but it appears the initiative is finally going nationwide.

Holding manufacturers responsible for the collection and recycling of the plastic waste they produce will also be part of the federal government's strategy, said Trudeau.

That includes manufacturers of everything from bottles to the plastic contained in cell phones.

According to Trudeau, the Federal government will be working with "provinces and territories and industry to establishing consistent standards."