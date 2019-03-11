Ontario could ban straws and other single-use plastics

You could soon be seeing less straws on the floor of your favourite bar, as the province is considering a ban.

Ontario's provincial government is exploring several options for diverting waste from landfills in a new discussion paper released to the public.

It seems the province is looking for feedback on myriad options for waste diversion, one of which is potentially banning single-use plastic items, which would include straws and single-use cutlery.

The plastic straws often served in your drink at restaurants and bars have been a hot topic in recent years, with many local establishments ending their use. Starbucks has also promised an end to plastic straws in Toronto locations.

The province is also considering a deposit system for all drink and beverage containers, in addition to alcohol bottles. This system is in place in other provinces in various levels, including for all containers in Alberta.

The discussion paper from the province says 10,000 tonnes of plastic particles enter the Great Lakes in the course of a single year.