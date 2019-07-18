City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto beaches deemed unsafe due to high E. coli levels

Looks like Toronto's recent flooding is affecting more than just the roads. 

Water levels in Lake Ontario are up, but E.coli levels are currently pretty high, too. 

Because of this, the City of Toronto is saying that two beaches currently have unsafe swimming conditions. 

The first is Marie Curtis Park East Beach, located at the foot of 42nd St., south of Lakeshore Rd. West. The second is Sunnyside Beach, located at the foot of Parkside Dr., south of Lakeshore Blvd.

For both of these beaches, there is currently an online warning that states, "E. coli levels exceed the provincially-established safety level of 100. Swim at your own risk."

Fortunately, the rest of Toronto's beaches are currently have safe swimming conditions, so you can still escape the heat.

