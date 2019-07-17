Cars underwater as torrential downpour floods Toronto streets

Toronto’s heavy rain has resulted in flooding on roads in the west end.

Since around 10 a.m., Kipling Avenue has been closed from Bethridge to Belfield roads and Rexdale Boulevard is shut down from Islington to Bergamot avenues.

Trains on the TTC Line 2 subway travelling eastbound had to bypass Jane Station because of the flooding.

Many vehicles are stuck and cannot move on the affected streets.

Damn Toronto is flooding everywhere — 🖖🏼 (@Martian92_) July 17, 2019

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said that shorelines and rivers are hazardous at this point in time. They suggested avoiding any of the flooded areas, including boardwalks and paths near the waterfront.

Flooding everywhere ! Over an hour to go 20km. Many side streets. This is under the 400 at Wilson stranded cars all over #flooding #Toronto pic.twitter.com/EJXNqrPe8J — corey copping (@coreycopping) July 17, 2019

Environment Canada issued a special weather warning this morning projecting 20 to 40 millimeters of rain and thunderstorms on the radar this afternoon.