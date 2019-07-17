Heavy rain prompts special weather alert for Toronto
For those who haven't left the house yet this morning, bring an umbrella or rain jacket with you on your commute: Environment Canada announced a special weather alert in Toronto at 7 a.m.
Expect heavy rain, possibly 20 to 40 mm this morning.
Sh*t is about to get real! @wxTO #torontoweather pic.twitter.com/xgeh8B1A8l— Sharat Shashidharan (@sharatsnayar) July 16, 2019
More showers and thunderstorms are projected late this afternoon.
The weather announcement asks Torontonians to continue monitoring the forecast throughout the day.
Hopefully this will finally cool down the city .
