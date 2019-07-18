Water in Lake Ontario now at dangerous levels in Toronto

After yesterday's torrential downpour, the Toronto Region Conservation Authority issued a water level warning for Lake Ontario.

When there is wind or waves, there is a risk that water will come ashore.

This warning isn’t exclusive to Lake Ontario. Any water banks could be slippery, unstable and dangerous at times.

They suggested entirely avoiding boardwalks and any pathways along the waterfront.

In other words, it is probably best to avoid any body of water today.

This warning is in effect until Thursday.