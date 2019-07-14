City
Mira Miller
Posted 24 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
parking Toronto

Someone painted fake parking spaces on a Toronto street

City
Mira Miller
Posted 24 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Parking in The Beaches is notoriously difficult. It can be almost impossible to find and it's understandably frustrating.

To curve the problem, some residents took matters into their own hands and painted their own parking spaces

The two hand-painted parking spots sit on Basalm Ave., and they're now the only parking spaces with drawn lines on the street. 

While the city hasn't yet received any complaints about it, in an email to the Toronto Star, a city spokesperson confirmed that it's definitely not allowed.

The email said someone has to be caught in the act for there to be penalties, but if that did happen, bylaw officers can issue a set fine of $200, with a $40 surcharge.

Although whoever did this clearly broke some rules, the lack of parking in the area seems to be a real problem for residents. 

Some feel like whoever did this was just stepping in and doing what the city should've done a long time ago. 

Meanwhile, others think it was an unfair, entitled move. 

Although hand-made parking spots are against the rules, maybe the stunt will inspire the city to give residents what they want and draw some lines of their own. 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Someone painted fake parking spaces on a Toronto street

Huge crowds gathered in Toronto to protest U.S. migrant camps

New poll says Toronto plans to vote Liberal in upcoming federal election

People think they should be allowed to opt out of Amber Alerts

Toronto is holding a vigil to protest treatment of migrants in the U.S.

Air Canada passengers injured from turbulence on flight from Toronto

Honda Indy and street festivals will shut down Toronto roads this weekend

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in Toronto