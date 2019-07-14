Someone painted fake parking spaces on a Toronto street

Parking in The Beaches is notoriously difficult. It can be almost impossible to find and it's understandably frustrating.

To curve the problem, some residents took matters into their own hands and painted their own parking spaces.

The two hand-painted parking spots sit on Basalm Ave., and they're now the only parking spaces with drawn lines on the street.

A justified brush of frustration or just being a Picasso? Someone on Balsam Ave in The Beach painted their own parking spaces on the street. Residents have had it with visitors constantly taking up every inch of space...but painter could be in trouble with city-not allowed. pic.twitter.com/v950LebK7z — carl hanstke (@carl680) July 9, 2019

While the city hasn't yet received any complaints about it, in an email to the Toronto Star, a city spokesperson confirmed that it's definitely not allowed.

The email said someone has to be caught in the act for there to be penalties, but if that did happen, bylaw officers can issue a set fine of $200, with a $40 surcharge.

Although whoever did this clearly broke some rules, the lack of parking in the area seems to be a real problem for residents.

And if all street parking was marked like that then there would be more room for parking because people would park in marked spots leaving enough room for other cars. — John Bowen (@jocurgreen) July 8, 2019

Some feel like whoever did this was just stepping in and doing what the city should've done a long time ago.

Beach residents marking lines between street-parking spaces are only doing what @cityoftoronto should do. They won’t allow us driveways. I can rarely park on my own street. Spacehogs (1 car / 2 spaces) are epidemic, parkers overstay 1hr, no enforcement.https://t.co/PBgapMzmWS — Kathryn Woodcock (@safeandsilent) July 8, 2019

Meanwhile, others think it was an unfair, entitled move.

Oy. Home owners in this city.... you do not have a divine right to store your personal property on public land just because you own a home. — Brandok (@brandok991) July 8, 2019

Although hand-made parking spots are against the rules, maybe the stunt will inspire the city to give residents what they want and draw some lines of their own.