City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc fare inspectors

Toronto has had enough of aggressive TTC fare inspectors

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The TTC is ramping up its fare inspection services, hoping to combat evasion and "increase efficiency" across the system. 

But, sometimes that efficiency goal can take it a little too far. 

Activist and writer Desmond Cole spotted a group of five fare inspectors surrounding a single person who presumably did not pay their fare. 

"This disgusting practice is losing money and wasting riders' time," he wrote

People were quick to respond in the comments that the five transit officers detaining one young man may have been a little bit excessive, even venturing to say that it was a "humiliating display of force."

While some saw the five-on-one tactic as necessary to stop rampant fare evasion, most were critical of it. 

The TTC is currently looking for ways to curb fare evasion, which it says cost the system at least $50 million last year. 

The agency is currently hiring around 45 fare inspectors and 22 transit enforcement officers, which will (theoretically) be placed across the system. 

This is not the first time that fare inspectors may have overstepped their bounds. Just last year, one person sued after being physically attacked over a $3 fare. 

However, if five of those 22 are apprehending a single person, it may require a few more to get the job done. Or, perhaps they need to spread out a bit. Probably that. 

Lead photo by

Desmond Cole

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Shocking video shows Toronto drivers don't pay enough attention to crosswalks

Video shows people taking selfies on GO station train tracks

Toronto has had enough of aggressive TTC fare inspectors

Toronto just got a Japanese love hotel

Toronto wants to build a new park atop a subway trench

Historic Toronto hotel was just destroyed by fire

Pressure mounts on Doug Ford to reverse cuts to public health

Power outage and fire delays streetcar service all over Toronto