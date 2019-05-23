Toronto has had enough of aggressive TTC fare inspectors

The TTC is ramping up its fare inspection services, hoping to combat evasion and "increase efficiency" across the system.

But, sometimes that efficiency goal can take it a little too far.

Activist and writer Desmond Cole spotted a group of five fare inspectors surrounding a single person who presumably did not pay their fare.

five transit cops detaining one young man who didn't have the fare. this disgusting practice is losing money and wasting riders' time. no to fare inspection! pic.twitter.com/tXnIKykxqU — here for dafonte (@DesmondCole) May 21, 2019

"This disgusting practice is losing money and wasting riders' time," he wrote.

People were quick to respond in the comments that the five transit officers detaining one young man may have been a little bit excessive, even venturing to say that it was a "humiliating display of force."

Wait, this is a thing we do? Waste time and resources, to publicly humiliate people over $3?? — Marlene (@killerbees19) May 22, 2019

While some saw the five-on-one tactic as necessary to stop rampant fare evasion, most were critical of it.

The TTC is currently looking for ways to curb fare evasion, which it says cost the system at least $50 million last year.

For under $5, TTC spends how much again? 5 for 1? Money well spent, no wonder TTC is always in the red! — Patrick Chung (@PatrickREBroker) May 22, 2019

The agency is currently hiring around 45 fare inspectors and 22 transit enforcement officers, which will (theoretically) be placed across the system.

This is not the first time that fare inspectors may have overstepped their bounds. Just last year, one person sued after being physically attacked over a $3 fare.

That is really aggressive and so not necessary. A warning from one (and only one!) TTC officer would have been sufficient. Ideally though, transit should be free--money should not be a barrier to travelling in the city you live in. — Renée McTavish (@reneemctavish75) May 21, 2019

However, if five of those 22 are apprehending a single person, it may require a few more to get the job done. Or, perhaps they need to spread out a bit. Probably that.