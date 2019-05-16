Canada is ranked second highest for cocaine use in the world

The Global Drug Survey comes out every year, and every time, some countries are put on blast for their drug use.

This time around, it's Canada's turn to hang its head — or perhaps blow its nose.

The Great White North was just ranked second for the most frequent cocaine use in the world, falling only behind Scotland. Canada tied with Brazil, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, and England for the second place spot.

According to the ranking, Canada's median number of days of cocaine use in the last 12 months is 10. This amounts to using cocaine almost once a month last year. However, six out of every 10 Canadians polled said they'd like to use cocaine less.

It's hard to know what contributes to such high usage, but the price could help. While the global average for a gram of cocaine comes to about $120, in Canada, it's a bargain at $85.

Here's the rest of the top ten most frequent cocaine users in the world:

1. Scotland

2. Canada (tie)

2. Brazil (tie)

2. Italy (tie)

2. Portugal (tie)

2. Denmark (tie)

2. England (tie)

8. Switzerland (tie)

8. U.S.A. (tie)

8. France (tie)