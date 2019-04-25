TTC is adding new floor decals to remind people to move behind the line

TTC bus riders are all too familiar with the phrase "move behind the line" as they shuffle onto a crowded bus.

Now the TTC is adding new signs and floor decals as an extra reminder for passengers to remain behind the white line on the front of every Toronto bus.

Coming soon to your bus - new signs and floor markings reminding customers to stand behind the white line so operators have an unobstructed view to the curb, door and side mirror. Safety first! They'll appear on rebuilt articulated buses first, rolling out to others soon. pic.twitter.com/qlykMzag3R — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) April 22, 2019

These new signs and floor markers are a part of safety efforts to give drivers an “unobstructed view to the curb, door and side mirror,” according to the TTC.

While it's hard to say whether this system will be effective or not, some commuters are concerned that the signs and markers will do little to alleviate the issue of overcrowding on public buses.

If the buses were better designed to hold more people, we wouldn't have to stand in front of the line. — LeMule (@TimLeMule) April 22, 2019

Despite these new additions and extra vehicles being added to the cities busiest routes, riders will still be asked to leave and wait for the next bus if they find themselves in front of the white line.

Seriously? How much did this cost? How about using the money to run an extra bus so crowding dosen't happen? How about not running buses back to back and then no bus for 30 mins? Rush hour cant find a bus or streetcar. @ttcriders #TTC 150$ pass and you add another insult. #smh — jc (@Fashionmomage) April 22, 2019

There's no firm date for the sign and decal rollout, but they will begin to appear on older buses before making their way onto every bus in the city.