City
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC

TTC is adding new floor decals to remind people to move behind the line

City
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

TTC bus riders are all too familiar with the phrase "move behind the line" as they shuffle onto a crowded bus.

Now the TTC is adding new signs and floor decals as an extra reminder for passengers to remain behind the white line on the front of every Toronto bus.

These new signs and floor markers are a part of safety efforts to give drivers an “unobstructed view to the curb, door and side mirror,” according to the TTC.

While it's hard to say whether this system will be effective or not, some commuters are concerned that the signs and markers will do little to alleviate the issue of overcrowding on public buses.

Despite these new additions and extra vehicles being added to the cities busiest routes, riders will still be asked to leave and wait for the next bus if they find themselves in front of the white line.

There's no firm date for the sign and decal rollout, but they will begin to appear on older buses before making their way onto every bus in the city.

Lead photo by

TTC

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC is adding new floor decals to remind people to move behind the line

Underground explosion damages homes in Toronto

Air Canada ranked worst airline in North America for flight delays

Toronto man braves narrow ledge of condo building to rescue cat

Ontario government cancels program to plant 50 million trees

Yonge and Eglinton is a total pedestrian nightmare right now

Toronto taxi drivers continue to illegally refuse short rides

People just protested at the ROM over funding from a pharma company