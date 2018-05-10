TTC launching seven new express bus routes

City
In an effort to help combat what the TTC itself calls "historic" overcrowding on public transit, the transit agency will be adding more buses to 34 of its busiest routes across the city. That's a lot more buses.

Mayor John Tory and Deputy Mayor Ana Bailão announced the news this morning with TTC Chair Josh Colle at Dufferin Station — one of seven hubs designated to get a new "express bus route."

It's all part of a plan approved earlier this week by the TTC board to improve capacity on both bus and subway lines.

The TTC does, of course, have a long-term strategy for dealing with what's become a crucial issue for the people of Toronto. The plan approved this week, however, focuses on what can be done in the short-term with the $3 million that city council recently appointed to relieve congestion ASAP.

A report detailing the plan says that the TTC can realistically do the following things by September of this year: improve service reliability on Line 1, relieve peak crowding on bus routes, relieve off-peak crowding on bus routes and implement new express bus services.

Additional trains will be added to Line 1 during rush hour to boost service by 3,300 to 3,600 passengers per hour this fall.

In terms of buses, the TTC will focus on adding more vehicles to routes where overcrowding "is 30 per cent greater than the TTC standard."

A total of 1,640 buses will be on the streets in 2019, up from just 1,575 now. By September, Toronto will have 1,610 buses on the road.

“This plan adds more buses on our roads which means shorter waiting times, less crowding and a better chance of getting a seat after long day at work,” said Tory during today's press conference.

"Buses are the backbone of our transit system. Adding more buses on our roads is a simple and direct way to improve service for people."

Lead photo by

Russell Sutherland

