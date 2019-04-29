Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

What in the heck is a Canadian accent? A Newfoundlander's lilt? A northern Ontarian lumberjack who says "sorry" a lot? A Drake-like patois comprised of the many various dialects spoken in any big city?

The vacation-lifestyle site Big 7 Travel recently polled an unspecified number of readers from all over the world to ask which country produces the sexiest-sounding speakers.

New Zealand came in first place with its "outrageously charming" kiwi dialect, followed by South Africa and then Ireland.

A total of 50 countries (or, in some cases, regions of countries) were included in the ranking. The U.S. wasn't represented in its entirety, as it would be nearly impossible to identify one accent that represents such a huge and diverse mass of people — or so one would think.

Canada, which geographically is even larger that the United States, came in at spot number 12 on Big 7's ranking of the world's most sexy accents.

"Not to be mistaken for American, Canadians speak with subtle vowels and lots of 'eh'," reads the company's reductive description of the Canadian accent (as if such a thing even exists).

Whatever. At least they didn't bring up the "aboot" thing.

Here are the top 20 sexiest accents in the world, according to Big 7 Travel: