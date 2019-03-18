Toronto temperatures to hit double digits this week

It looks like we're free from the icy clutches of winter at last—praise be.

After months of being pummelled by brutal wind storms, freezing rain, and non-stop snow, weather in Toronto is finally on the up and up.

Say goodbye to sub-zero degrees: for the first time in months, the city is about to see temperatures in the double digits.

It makes sense, seeing as the first day of Spring (can it really be?) comes officially this Wednesday, meaning more sun for us.

This whole week will be relatively warm, according to the Weather Network, with temperatures ranging between 6 C and 8 C up until Friday (though rain and wind will make it feel slightly colder than that).

But super warm weekend will be the real cause for celebration.

Look forward to a bright and sunny 9 C Saturday, and on Sunday: temps as high as 12 C to thaw those frigid bones.

If you're wondering if this is just a quiet before one last snow storm, I say just count your blessings and enjoy the heck out of this weekend, because you never know.