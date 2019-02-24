Toronto is about to get a major storm with wind gusts up to 110 km an hour

Toronto is forecast to get a major storm today with wind gusts expected to reach up to 110 km an hour.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning advising that the strong southwest wind should begin early Sunday afternoon.

Flurries and snow squalls are also possible.

"It's going to be a very damaging weather event," an Environment Canada meteorologist told CBC.

Toronto services including the TTC are on standby bracing for the adverse conditions.

High wind warning in effect for Toronto. TTC has extra staff on duty and emergency equipment on standby in case of service disruption. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 24, 2019

Environment Canada projects that damaging winds will continue into this evening before gradually diminishing overnight.

With high winds expected this afternoon, we’re encouraging everyone to be prepared for possible outages.

Ensure your mobile is fully charged or switch to battery saving mode during an outage.

More tips: https://t.co/wPtqJ81sRh #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/J90Bfj3PeB — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) February 24, 2019

Power outages are possible.

It's the calm before the storm~time to check your supplies and find where you put those flashlights, batteries & that battery powered radio in case the power goes out! https://t.co/lKyustwJST — Emergency Management (@TorontoOEM) February 24, 2019

Many may remember the last major wind storm to hit Toronto last year when fallen trees and power outages were widespread across Southwestern Ontario.