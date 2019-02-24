City
Toronto is about to get a major storm with wind gusts up to 110 km an hour

Toronto is forecast to get a major storm today with wind gusts expected to reach up to 110 km an hour.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning advising that the strong southwest wind should begin early Sunday afternoon.

Flurries and snow squalls are also possible.

"It's going to be a very damaging weather event," an Environment Canada meteorologist told CBC.

Toronto services including the TTC are on standby bracing for the adverse conditions.

Environment Canada projects that damaging winds will continue into this evening before gradually diminishing overnight.

Power outages are possible.

Many may remember the last major wind storm to hit Toronto last year when fallen trees and power outages were widespread across Southwestern Ontario. 

Toronto is about to get a major storm with wind gusts up to 110 km an hour

